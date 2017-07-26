Mumbai City FC retains Lucian Goian for ISL 4

Mumbai City FC has retained central defender Lucian Goian to strengthen the team’s defence for the next two seasons of the Indian Super League, including the fourth season.

Goian was considered as one of the top three defenders due to his wealth of experience and strong performance in the last season.

He will join Amrinder Singh and Sehnaj Singh, who were also retained by Mumbai City FC for the upcoming season.

In addition, the team has picked some of India’s finest domestic football talent, at the recently concluded Player Draft, making up for yet another formidable season, a media release issued here said today.

The 34-year-old represented the Romania U21 national team and has spent the majority of his career playing in the top division of the Romanian League. He emerged a two-time Romanian Cup winner.

He has represented top clubs such as Dinamo Bucuresti in the UEFA Champions League.

Goian has played under coach Alexandre Guimaraes in the Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda. He joined the A-League side Perth Glory FC after the conclusion of ISL 2016.

Mumbai City FC’s head coach Alexandre Guimaraes said, “I didn’t have to think twice about asking Goian to return. He was a leader on and off the field, and was an integral part of our campaign last season.”

Goian said, “It’s great to be back in Mumbai. I have a great working relationship with coach Alex, and my experience in the ISL was top notch.