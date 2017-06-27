Is Mumbai prepared for the monsoon?

The first rains in Mumbai have exposed BMC’s tall claims of it being ready for monsoon. Waterlogged tracks on central railway was a common phenomenon and traffic on roads moved at a snail’s pace due to uncompleted infrastructure work going on for various reasons across the metropolis. Another shocker is the rise in Swine flu cases in the city which is fatal and claimed many lives. The civic authorities should open emergency medical aid centres to deal with the mammoth epidemic as many people treat the disease as normal fever as symptoms are similar.

Contractors with unfinished work contracts should be taken to task.

Privatization of the civic body is the need of the hour and elected representatives need to appoint a CEO to run the day to day administration of the city for professionalism and accountability.

