Mumbai University reschedules exams due to bandh

Mumbai University on Wednesday issued a circular which said that those students who were not able to attend the examination on Wednesday due to ongoing violence across Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, for the exams will be conducted later in due course of time.

The circular issued by Dr Arjun P Ghatule, Mumbai University, Director Boards of Examinations and Evaluation said, “It is hereby notified to all concerned Principals, Staff and Students that considering the unavoidable circumstances the students who could not be able to attend the examination as mentioned below scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the January 3, 2018 between 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the examination of such students will be conducted by the University later in due course of time”.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai University was about to conduct nine papers for Third Year BA (Humanities), M.Ed (Interdisciplinary), MA Part I and Part II (Humanities), BCom Semester VI (Commerce and Management), BSC Third Year (Science and Technology), MCA Semester IV (Science and Technology), Second Year LLB (Humanities).

The city remained tense amid a massive bandh or strike called by Dalit groups and parties across Maharashtra as the state marks its third day of seething tension between Dalits and upper castes, mainly Marathas.

Supporters, of Dalit parties, tried to block trains, metro and buses in and around Mumbai and have attacked a car showroom in suburb Vikhroli. Two major roads in Mumbai’s Bandra were also blocked by protesters, who also forced to close shops and didn’t allowed vehicles to move.

Coupled with route diversions by the police, it has caused traffic jams in parts of the city. The protests were also visible in Delhi.

Offices were open in Mumbai, as are schools though school bus operators did not ply buses on Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure.