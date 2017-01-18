MU’s Controller of Examinations post remains vacant since 17 months

Shocking facts have come to light regarding inordinate delay in appointment of Controller of Examinations in the University of Mumbai. RTI activist Anil Galgali has revealed how a Selection Committee under Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh rejected all “eligible candidates”, not once but twice after completion of formalities like releasing of advertisements, screening and shortlisting of applicants.

Mumbai University is functioning without the key post of “Controller of Examination” for the last 17 months. Controller is responsible for framing timetable, conducting examinations. Mumbai University issued advertisement for the post on 17th August 2015 and then again on 16th August 2016. A sum of Rs 139,816 was spent on this exercise alone. Apart from this, Screening Committee was formed on both these occasions for shortlisting of eligible candidates for the post.

Vice Chancellor had himself appointed this committee for shortlisting of eligible candidates. In 2015, Scrutiny Committee consisting of Dr Abhay Pethe, Dr Siddheshwar Gadhde and Dr Ashok Mahajan found only four candidates “eligible” for the post out of 24 aspirants. On 9th May, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh Selection Committee rejected all these “Eligible Candidates”.

Next year the formalities of issuing advertisement was undertaken again. This time the sum spent on advertisements was reduced to Rs 48,048 as compared to Rs 91,768 spent a year earlier. After the second round of advertisements, a new four member Scrutiny committee was again constituted. Dr Abhay Pethe continued to remain member of this second committee too. While Dr Vijay Joshi, Dr Murlidhar Karhade and Dr Uday Salunkhe were the new members. This time claims of only 14 candidates were examined and the committee found an overwhelming 10 of these candidates to be eligible for Controller’s post. On 5th October 2016, Sanjay Deshmukh Selection committee once again rejected all the candidates.

Anil Galgali pointed out that there is a provision of appointing an officer on deputation from any other department, if the post has remained vacant for six months. He forwarded a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said, “Keeping a sensitive post like Controller of Examinations vacant for long period is a violation of Maharashtra Universities Act, 1994. There is urgent need to appoint an officer on deputation and responsible officer who violated norms should be punished.”