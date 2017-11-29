We must regulate doctors’ fees

An important question that we must ask is, why do people take random medicines without consulting a physician. This is because physicians charge hefty amounts for mere check-ups, or prescribe medicines for even a common flu. This acts as a deterrent for the common man to consult doctors and so people follow a ‘one shoe fits all’ approach while choosing the medicines required. There is a dire need for some sort of regulation or crackdown on those minting money under the garb of treating patients.

Md Absar

