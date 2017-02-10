Narendra Modi ridicules Rahul Gandhi, says most of jokes online are on him

Taking up issues of dynastic politics and law and order to target Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called it a tie-up between two families who have “looted” Uttar Pradesh and the country, and mocked Rahul Gandhi saying no leader has as many jokes on him as he does for his “childish” acts.

“No leader has so many jokes on him as the Congress leader embraced by Akhilesh Yadav,” Modi said without naming Rahul Gandhi, who is now campaigning in Uttar Pradesh with the state Chief Minister.

“There is this Congress leader known for his childish acts. If you Google, you will see the number of jokes on him. No other leader is the target of as many jokes as this Congress leader,” said Modi, triggering laughter in the crowd.

“Having realised that the lotus (BJP election symbol) will be blooming everywhere in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which have been fighting as recently as a month ago, are now cosying up to each other. Such is their desperation,” he said.

Modi also called the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance a meeting of “two corrupt families” adding that the family has established a control on Uttar Pradesh politics and need to be thrown out of the state.

With Jats playing a key role in the two phases for which polling will be held on Saturday and February 15, he said a BJP government in the state will set up a farmers welfare fund named after Charan Singh, a noted Jat leader. Clearing the dues of sugarcane farmers and waiving loans of small and marginal farmers, both promises being part of the BJP’s manifesto, will be a top priority for the state government if his party is voted to power, he said.

It was, however, his attack on the SP-Congress alliance and the ruling Yadav family which was the focus of his speech. “I do not know Akhilesh Yadav much. I have met him a few times in meetings and it seemed to me after reading various reports that he is an educated young man who is trying to learn. I was hopeful that a young man will be fit for politics in 5-10 years.”

