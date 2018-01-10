National Anthem no longer mandatory at cinemas

It is a huge relief to cinema goers that the National Anthem has not been made mandatory in theatres. Theatres, fairs, games and competitions are all meant for entertainment and should not be used to force patriotism down the people’s throats, while our politicians and bureaucrats wipe away crocodile tears from their eyes and keep looting the country. They also bring out several laws to protect the guilty.

The National Anthem is a solemn ritual and ought to be played in places requiring serious and solemn duties, like at the start of a Parliament session, before commencing of Court and Tribunal proceedings. A theatre is a place of entertainment, much like a bar or even a place of ill repute. It is not the place where the hallowed sounds of the National Anthem would find a befitting audience.

