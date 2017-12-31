National Stories – Flashback 2017

1 India Successfully Test Fires Agni-IV Ballistic Missile

On January 2, India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV with a strike range of 4,000km as part of a user trial from a test range off Odisha coast.

Supported by a mobile launcher, the surface-to-surface missile was flight tested from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, at about 11.55 hours.

DRDO says this was the 6th trial of the indigenously developed Agni-IV missile which met the mission objectives