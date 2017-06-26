Navi Mumbai fails to make it in new smart cities list

Navi Mumbai missed out the new list of smart cities list and it is a matter of great concern for the people of the satellite city as we were expecting a better grading after achieving 8th spot in the country in cleanliness all over India. There are 10 remaining slots after announcement of 30 new smart cities and Navi Mumbai and Amravati will have a third chance to come to the limelight once again. It is time to change the way of urban India lives. Smart cities should offer uninterrupted power and water supplies, Internet connectivity, e-governance and quality infrastructure. Now it is up to NMMC and CIDCO to upgrade the system and make the city qualify among the remaining list by the year end.

