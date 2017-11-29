Naya Rivera’s husband speaks out after her arrest for domestic battery

Following Naya Rivera’s domestic battery arrest, her husband Ryan Dorsey is speaking out on behalf of the couple. “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” the 34-year-old tweeted.

He added: “Please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.”

“Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

Former ‘Glee’ star was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting Dorsey in West Virginia.

She was detained in Kanawha County after Dorsey told police she hit him on the head and the lip while they were taking their son Josey for a walk.

Rivera was later released on a $1,000 bond.