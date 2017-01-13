NCB arrests own woman sepoy, drug peddler in narco case

In a proverbial case of the fence eating the crop, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested its woman sepoy and another person here for alleged illegal posession of party drug ‘meow meow’.

The central anti-narcotics agency identified the woman sepoy as Pravinta Wasnik (25), posted at its zonal office, and her alleged associate and drug offender Gulam H Azad.

Officials said Wasnik was on the vigilance radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for quite sometime after she reportedly exhibited some “suspicious activities” and hence was posted out to its zonal office in Ranchi in November last.

However, they said, the sepoy allegedly continued to be in touch with Azad even as she “overstayed” on leave.

“An NCB team was keeping a watch on her activities and when it was learnt that she was in Mumbai and meeting Azad, the duo was traced, intercepted and searched.

“While 691 grams of mephedrone called ‘meow meow’ in the drugs black market parlance, was recovered from Azad, a search of Wasnik’s house led to the recovery of another 228 grams of the contraband,” they said.

The duo was arrested by NCB and produced in a local court here today, the officials said, adding they have been charged under various sections of the Narcotics Control and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

While Wasnik had joined NCB in 2013, the anti-narcotics agency had investigated Azad in multiple drug trafficking cases in 2010 and 2015.

He was currently out on bail in a similar case, they added.

In 2009, NCB Zonal Director in Chandigarh and IPS officer Saji Mohan was arrested by the Mumbai ATS for alleged illegal possession of drugs.

Mephedrone or ‘meow meow’ is a recreational drug, which when abused causes euphoria, stimulation and an improved mental function. The drug, according to sleuths, is gaining currency in ‘rave’ parties and other celebration joints frequented by youngsters.

The NCB officials added that they were probing all angles about the indulgence of its women staffers, whether in self-abuse or drugs trafficking.