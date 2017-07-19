NDA’s balancing act

The numbers are in favour of M Venkaiah Naidu who possess vast experience in politics and parliamentary affairs emerges as the candidate of the ruling combine for the coveted office of Vice President. The choice of Gopal Krishna Gandhi another highly qualified leader with tremendous experience in administration besides being the Governor of West Bengal and grandson of both Gandhiji and Rajaji will definitely evoke extra interest, though the arithmetic favours the former. Given that the NDA is short of numbers in the Upper House till the end of this government’s tenure, Mr. Naidu is expected to deftly handle the precarious position as the government seeks to push more of its legislative agenda in the next two years. BJP also hopes that the choice of Mr Naidu, who hails from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh and has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka would go a long way in strengthening its foothold in the southern states. With the NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind hailing from Uttar Pradesh, it is hoped that the choice of Mr Naidu will provide a North-South balance at the top of India’s Constitutional totem pole. Anyway, the choice of Venkiah Naidu is the obvious one under the present circumstances.

Nickhil Mani

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)