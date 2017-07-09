Need you back in Indian cricket, says Ganguly to Anurag Thakur

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has offered his support to former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur, saying that Indian cricket needs him back.

On Sunday, Thakur extended his warm birthday wishes to Ganguly to which the latter replied him asking to renew his association with the Indian cricket in some or the other way.

“Dear @SGanguly99 birthday ?? greetings! Wish you a lovely time w/ friends & family, may you continue to inspire our budding cricketers!” Thakur wrote on Twitter.

In reply, Ganguly said, “dear Anurag thank u so much … need u back in Indian cricket”.

On December 15, the top court had observed that Thakur, prima facie, appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Subsequently, the court had also removed Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their respective posts of BCCI president and board secretary in January 2017 for their failure to bring transparency and accountability to the Indian cricket board and their non-compliance of the court’s July 18, 2016 order.

On January 30, the apex court had appointed a new four-member BCCI panel of administrators led by Vinod Rai, along with noted historian Ramachandra Guha, managing director of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye and former captain of the women’s cricket team Diana Edulji as other administrators.

They are functioning as the new interim bosses of the BCCI and are asked to run the day-to-day administration of the BCCI till the Justice (retd.) R.M. Lodha-led recommendations are fully implemented and elections are held.