Need to devote some time for Defence Ministry

Ramnath Kovind has been elected to the highest office in the country; he is our 14th President. Everyone knew that he would be elected. It was only the decision of the number of votes he won by that was awaited. It is necessary to increase the clout of this position by increasing the powers of the President. This is the Central Government’s responsibility. For the past few months, lot of work was put in so that the candidate chosen by the centre is elected and the figures show what is the amount of support he got in which state. The nation has got their New President, but when will we get a full time Defence Minister? For how long are we going to expect one Minister to look after two important Ministries simultaneously? China has begun to show its Fiery Designs. At such a time, the nation needs a hands-on Defence Minister. This needs to be seriously looked into and the nation wants to see that some action is taken in this regard.

Manisha Chandarana

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)