Negligence about Aadhaar

About 210 websites connected with the state and centre including the educational institutions have made Aadhaar information public. It is stated that for the knowledge of the public these information’s are being made public. The information contained in the Aadhaar is confidential. No other person should be privy to it. It is wrong to make the confidential information public just to notify the citizens. Presently the cyber crimes are on the rise; the criminals are doing their best to hack accounts and by releasing this information we are playing into the hands of these criminals. And if the citizens are harassed because of the release of this confidential information the responsibility shall lie squarely at the door of the government. The Supreme Court too has given a favourable judgement in the concept of privacy they have said that it is up to the individual as to whom to disclose and that he cannot be forced. The highest court of the country is alert sensitive about the individual’s right to privacy but these websites are not concerned about it.

Manisha Chandarana

