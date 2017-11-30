New metro in the city

I am pleased to know that the big day for Hyderabad has finally arrived, and L&T Metro Rail Limited is ready to provide decent, safer and faster metro rail service for dwellers of Hyderabad. It is also good to know that the fares announced by L&T metro Rail will be affordable to all sections of the people.

Now citizens of Hyderabad will also enjoy this service in a better way. I extend my heartfelt prayers to the betterment of this metro service in the future.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)