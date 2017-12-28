New service rule ‘ridiculous’: Viktor Axelsen

Danish badminton player and world champion Viktor Axelsen has criticised the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) new service rule to fix the height of the shuttle, calling it ‘ridiculous’.

Earlier, to overcome questionable decisions by service judges, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) decided to test an experimental service law involving a fixed height for the shuttle from March 1.

According to the new rule, the shuttle should be ‘below 1.15 metres from the surface of the court at the instant of being hit by the server’s racket’.

The first tournament where the new law will be tested is at the All England Open Championships next year.

Criticising the new rule, Viktor told ANI, “It is a ridiculous rule. It is like to lower the basket in basketball just because taller player have an easier time in dunking. I think it is really a bad rule.”

He added, “It is strange to start it at the All England, the most prestigious tournament during the calendar year. So, I don’t like it.”

According to the previous service rule, the shuttle had to be below one’s waist when it is hit.