NGO lends a helping hand to Maratha activists

Rehmani group had come forward to offer support to the Maratha Kranti morcha activists who had organised a protest in support of various demands for the community. The activists of the organisation had offered drinks and dates to protestors. They also had picked up the empty water bottles disposed by activists while protesting. Thus the group came forward to lend a helping hand to Maratha community activists. The initiative was held under the leadership of Haji Ameen Khan, chairman of Rehmani group and president Asif Sardar.

North Mumbai president Zamir Khan said, “The protest held by Maratha community was held peacefully. They had organised the protest in a disciplined manner and their demands must be fulfilled. People must learn from them about how to organise a protest peacefully without violating law. Our organisation will continue to support such people who work for the welfare of the nation.”