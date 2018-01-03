Nick Jonas ‘freaked out’ after watching ‘Jumanji’ as a kid

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”>Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ actor Nick Jonas has said he “freaked out” when he watched fantasy thriller ‘Jumanji’ for the first time as a kid.

Recalling watching the original 1995 ‘Jumanji’ as a kid, Jonas said the movie became a huge part of his childhood, reports concactmusic.com

“The pressure was relieved once I heard that this new movie was not a reboot or a remake. There’s a new set of characters and the board game becomes a videogame. It was a great set up to bring ‘Jumanji’ and what we loved about the first one to a new generation,” he added.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”>Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ also stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

On the work front, the 25-year-old has also been nominated for a Golden Globe for his song ‘Home’ from the animated movie ‘Ferdinand’.