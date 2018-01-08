Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard win for ‘Big Little Lies’

Actor Nicole Kidman won the award for the Best Actress in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes for her work on “Big Little Lies” and took the opportunity to speak out against abuse.

The actor, addressing the sexual abuse scandal in Hollywood indirectly, said it was important to tell the right kind of stories.

Kidman, who plays the role of an educated, affluent woman trapped in an abusive marriage on the show, also thanked her female co-stars — Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz — in her speech.

“This character that I played represents something that is the centre of our conversation right now: abuse. I do believe and I hope that we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them,” Kidman said in her acceptance speech.

“Reese, Zoe, Laura, Shailene we pledged allegiance to each other, and this is ours to share,” she added.

Kidman’s on-screen husband, Alexander Skarsgard, also won in the Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series category at the Globes and hailed the powerful team of “talented women” for making the show a success.

“I am here tonight because I had the privilege of working with a group of extraordinarily talented women,” the actor said, giving a nod to Moriarty, producer Bruno Papandrea, and Kidman.