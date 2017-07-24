Nithari rape case: Moninder Singh Pandher, Surender Koli get death penalty

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced to death businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli in one of the sensational Nithari killings case.

Special Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari gave death penalty to the duo in a case relating to the killing of twenty-year-old domestic help Pinki Sarkar.

Pandher and Koli were held guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder in the case, CBI spokesman R K Gaur said.

The police had discovered 19 skeletons from Pandher’s house in Nithari in Noida on December 29, 2006

Pandher and Koli were chargesheeted in 16 of the 19 cases, while three were closed for want of evidence. Most of the victims were young girls.

Prior to the Pinki Sarkar case, the two were convicted and sentenced in nine cases, while seven were in various stages of trial.

While Pandher was sentenced to jail terms, Koli was awarded capital punishment.