Nitish Kumar stuns everyone

‘Dumping’ Lalu and ‘Thumping’ Modi was a politically correct decision for Nitish Kumar and the new alliance between JD(U) and BJP is not good for Bihar’s progress and national politics as well. Nitish’s political image is clean and so is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and both dynamic leaders can play an important role in eradicating corruption and malpractice from our country. Political pandits may call Nitish Kumar an opportunist but Lalu Yadav the entire nation knows is corrupt to the core and the divorce between Nitish and Lalu was imminent.

NDA led by PM Modi returning back to power in 2019 now is a forgone conclusion. This also gives stability to economy when it comes to major decisions concerning businesses. Opposition today is a shattered lot and they should actually play the role of a constructive opposition than of an destructive one as it may otherwise finish the political careers of many including Rahul Gandhi and other leaders.

S.N. Kabra

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)