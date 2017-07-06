No achche din for Govindas ahead?

A meeting was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss about various issues that may prove to be a hindrance in the celebration of Dahi Handi festival.

With the Dahi Handi festival just round the corner the Fadnavis government is planning to bring a notification to overturn the ban imposed by Bombay High Court restricting the height of human pyramids to 20 feet. The question which arises here is why did the government fail to act earlier? Why has the government suddenly brought this issue on the forefront? Thus Dahi Handi festival celebrations is likely to be low key this year too due to lack of enthusiasm among participants due to the court order. The Bombay High Court had already issued an order restraining the use of loudspeakers in silence zone areas of the city which is likely to affect Dahi Handi and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Last year, noise pollution had exceeded above the permissible limits in the city according to activists. Already 50 violations of noise pollution were recorded during last year.

A meeting was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss about various issues that may prove to be a hindrance in the celebration of Dahi Handi festival. Even restrictions imposed on loudspeakers during Ganesh festival also were discussed.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said, “The government will soon issue a notification pertaining to the relaxation in rules of Dahi Handi celebrations.

The government will take a proactive step so that the festival spirit is not dampened due to stringent rules. Traditional festivals will continue to be celebrated in the manner they have been done in the past and nobody can create disruptions. We will also seek various permissions required from the court.”

“Noise pollution norms should not be violated but it is necessary that the citizens should be able to celebrate festivals,” he added.

The government will appoint lawyer Tushar Mehta to file a petition before the court regarding relaxation of rules for celebrating Dahi Handi festival. A proposal has been forwarded to the centre in this regard.

According to political activists, “Often Shiv Sena has remained in the forefront when it comes to raising issues affecting festival celebrations. This time BJP too has come forward to raise this issue. By doing so the party is only trying to derive political mileage out of this issue and lure voters.”

Both Shiv Sena and BJP have been at loggerheads over the festival celebration issue since last two years. BJP has reaped huge political dividends out of this issue since last two years.