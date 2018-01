Corruption is very dangerous for any society, it must be eradicated and corrupters should be punished extremely whether he is ordinary people or highest ones, actually any country or state can’t realise development dream without corruption-free environment. It is fortune that Lalu Parsad Yadav has been jailed but there are many ministers remaining to be jailed.

Affan Ahmad Qasmi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)