No identity for homeless?

The Modi government may have made Aadhaar mandatory for availing various schemes but it has overlooked the hardships faced by homeless people in the absence of Aadhaar card. Already people have filed several petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the seeding of Aadhaar with various services. The apex court asked the government how will a homeless person obtain Aadhaar card if they are shelter-less? A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said that lakhs of homeless will find it difficult to avail various schemes due to lack of Aadhaar cards. “It means that they are not-existent for the governments,” the bench said when it was informed that people have to furnish proof of permanent address for obtaining Aadhaar card.

Not only shelter-less people but those migrating to other cities in search of employment too are undergoing problems with Aadhaar as either they have to update their address with UIDAI or else they have to furnish other documents like licence agreement, electricity bill as address proofs. Even those who change their mobile numbers are facing difficulties as they have to first change their number in Aadhaar database or else they won’t receive One Time Password (OTP) required for authenticating banking and e-commerce transactions. Thus, the government will first have to iron out various glitches before making Aadhaar compulsory for availing various schemes. Senior citizens too are finding it difficult to link their mobile numbers with Aadhaar as their fingerprints are not readable by the biometric device. Some of them were denied pension due to non-recognition of finger prints.