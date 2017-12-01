I have no impulse control: Armie Hammer on quitting Twitter

Actor Armie Hammer has revealed the reason he quit micro-blogging site Twitter.

The “Call Me by Your Name” actor said he took the decision due to lack of “impulse control” and felt responding to every criticism he faced on Twitter.

“I just have no impulse control so if somebody says something stupid, I couldn’t help but say something back, and then it just exploded. This is a toxic environment, and my life is way better off,” Hammer said, according to The Wrap.

“It’s so funny People are so addicted and into Twitter, it seems crazy that someone could walk away from it! They’re like, ‘Wait, he deleted it?’ It was actually really easy,” he added.