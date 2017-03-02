No question of supporting Sena or BJP for Mayor’s post: Azmi

The Samajwadi Party (SP), which won six seats in the last month’s BMC polls, on Thursday, asserted it will not support any party in the upcoming election for the Mayor’s post.

The party said there was no question of supporting either Shiv Sena or BJP, the two top contenders for the post, as it has ideological differences with them.

“First and foremost, we are not going to lend our support to any party (in the poll). Also, there is no question of supporting either Shiv Sena or BJP with whom we have sharp ideological differences,” the SP’s Maharashtra unit chief Abu Azmi said.

Azmi, who is also a legislator from Mumbai, is in Uttar Pradesh to campaign for his party in the ongoing Assembly polls.

The party’s half a dozen Corporators have become important in the March 8 Mayoral poll as the February 21 civic election threw a fractured mandate with no party getting a majority in the 227-member BMC.

Azmi said, “I am yet to take a meeting of our Corporators and party leaders in regard to the election. I will do as soon as I land in Mumbai and discuss our plan for the Mayor’s election.”

March 4 is the last date for filing nominations for the prestigious post and election will be held at noon on March 8.