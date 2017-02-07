Nobel Prize replica stolen from Kailash Satyarthi’s Delhi flat

Nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi’s Greater Kailash residence was burgled on Tuesday morning with his 2014 Nobel Prize citation being stolen along with some other things.

Satyarthi was not in his Alaknanda flat when the robbery took place. He is currently in the US attending the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in America.

According to the police, the theft was discovered by the staff of the social activist on Tuesday morning.

“The burglars entered the house breaking a window and a ventilator. The verification of the objects stolen is on. Among the things stolen is his Nobel prize citation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baniya said.

Satyarthi’s original Nobel medallion is kept in Rashtrapati Bhavan since he dedicated his award to the country.

Satyarthi’s son Bhuvan Ribhu, who is a senior Supreme Court lawyer, filed a police complaint after he found the front gates of Satyarthi’s house broken.

An FIR under Section 380 (house theft) of the IPC has been filed. Police has initiated an investigation based on fingerprints lifted from the scene.

“All scrap dealers and local criminals from the area have been detained,” a senior police officer said, adding, “Fingerprints and other evidences have also been recorded from the spot.”

The burglary incident has created fear in the minds of Delhi residents as Satyarthi’s house is located in south Delhi’s posh Alaknanda area.

Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights and education activist and the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, which he shared with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai.

This is the second instance of theft of a Nobel memorabilia in India.

The country’s first Nobel winner, Rabindranath Tagore’s medallion along with 47 other memorabilia were stolen from Rabindra Bhawan at Santiniketan in West Bengal.

The theft came to light on March 25, 2004.

The investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation but the case has remained unsolved.