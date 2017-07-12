Noise pollution during festivals

The state government is trying to please the public with a request for relaxing noise norms during Ganpati Festival and also wants Dahi handi height restrictions removed in an effort to give more freedom during festivities in Maharashtra. This is not a good option as we are following certain norms and that is manageable at the present levels. Noise pollution is yet another nuisance which people will have to bear to save their ears. It is dangerous for human life. Noise affects the brain and prolonged exposure to it may cause blood vessels to contract, sometimes resulting in hypertension. Let us care for the old and the patients residing in residential complexes and make sure that Ganpati festival spreads less noise and maintain sound level at its minimum decibels and not exceed the maximum limit. During Ganpati festival the pandals exceed the sound limit and disturb the citizens. In the same way raising the height of Dahi Handi is yet another threat for human life.





Anandambal Subbu

