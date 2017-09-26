Noose tightens

D-brother racket has a neta nexus as per reliable information and builders; corporators are also under the scanner to clear the mystery. The arrest of fugitive Dawood’s brother has taken the lid off not just a thriving racket in extortion but also bared a sinister nexus between Thane men in power in the organised crime. Now the interrogation may be followed and Dawood role will be probed. It is advisable to keep the names of corporator and builder in a closed cover till the time probe is completed and reach stage to expose the names in this connection. It is a matter of shame that the investigation agency could not break the ice for so many years and the arrest of brother is serves as a part of India’s strategy to corner underworld don. A breakthrough has been achieved and the investigating agencies should tighten the noose and bring the culprits to books sooner or later. It was notable that the well laid trap and formulated strategies were monitored by the National Security Advisor and the approach was meaningful and may yield best results in apprehending the mainstay Dawood in the days to come.

