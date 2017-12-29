I am not restricting myself as an actor: Kriti Sanon

Actor Kriti Sanon says after spending four years in film industry and starring in films such as “Dilwale” and “Barielly Ki Barfi” she has improved a lot as a performer.

The actor, who hails from Delhi, said to create her own space in films without and any support system “feels great”.

“The fact that I had never thought of becoming an actor in the first place when I was doing B-Tech… then coming to a completely new city, where I knew no one and now to having done four films and have been able to (have) space of myself on my own, it does feels great.

“With every film I feel I have grown as a person and as actor. I learnt a lot on my job as I had no real training of being an actor. When I look back at my films and roles and the approach towards work it is different now then what it was earlier. For me growth is more important,” Kriti told PTI.

The 27-year-old added that she is open to take risks if the role interests her.

“Whatever opportunities I get I should like it. I am not restricting myself as an actor, I want to play different kind of characters but I should like the offers.”

For Kriti it has been a mixed year as her first release “Raabta” did not do well at the box office but “Bareilly Ki Barfi” was appreciated.

“I take it all as an experience, whether it is “Raabta’ or ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ both the films have been special to me as an actor. I believed in both the films.

“I learnt a lot while working on these two films. What matters to me is the experience I had and whether I have moved ahead with some positivity or learning. As I am not from a film background so I am always learning something on my job,” she said.

Kriti said working on both the films was a learning experience for her and the praise she received for her work in the movies has made her more confident as an actor.

“When your work gets appreciated, you feel more confident to take up roles that you have not done before, do something that you have not done before.