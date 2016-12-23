Note ban is ‘economic robbery, not anti-black money’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi addressed a high-voltage electoral rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand. Rahul continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of organizing an ‘economic loot’. Rahul accused Modi of plundering the wealth of the nation and assisting the 1 per cent super rich section of the population.

“If this were actually an anti-corruption move, my party would be totally in favour of it, but it isn’t anti-corruption, it is economic robbery”, Rahul said at a rally in Almora, Uttarakhand.

More than 100 people have died due to the scrapping of high-value banknotes, Gandhi said, “Modi has hit the poor.”

“But they did not allow us to stand for two minutes in Parliament to pay respects to these people,” he said — yet again accusing the government of muzzling the Opposition voice in Parliament’s winter session.

“Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein, tum taras nahi khaate grehastiyan jalane mein,” he said, quoting poet Bashir Badr. That loosely translates to: “People give their everything to build their home, you mercilessly burn those households.”

This, the Congress leader said,” is the truth about a suit-boot ki sarkar” like that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s. “It cares only about industrialists and not the poor,” he added.

“Due to note ban, due to demonetisation, the unemployment rate in India has jumped to 7-year-high. You (Modi) promised to create 2 crore jobs per year. But you have instead snatched away the existing jobs in the market,” Congress VP added.

“Farmers of the nation had demanded three things from Modi ji. They wanted loan waivers, electricity bills halved and adequate price for their crop produce. But Modi ji betrayed the farmers. He cannot waive off the loans of farmers, but write off 1,40,000 crore of his capitalist friends,” said Gandhi.

The Congress leader kept hammering home the point that the Modi government is only for the rich.

“The PM snatched your money and gave it to (liquor baron and loans defaulter) Vijay Mallya. That’s why the note ban is anti-poor and loots the poor. Because 94 per cent of black money is in Swiss banks, land and gold and not in cash. Only six per cent is in cash. Why has Narendra Modi targeted six per cent black money in cash and not the 94 per cent,” Rahul asked.