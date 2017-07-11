Noted cartoonist Mangesh Tendulkar passes away

Eminent cartoonist and author Mangesh Tendulkar died here after a brief illness at a private hospital, family sources said on Tuesday.

He was 82. The end came last night.

The veteran cartoonist was hospitalised on Sunday. He was suffering from a bladder ailment and had undergone a surgery, hospital sources said.

Tendulkar was active until his final days as an exhibition of his select cartoons was organised here last month. He was the younger brother of late playwright Vijay Tendulkar.

Through his cartoons, Tendulkar depicted various aspects of daily life. For the last several years, he was very socially active and spread awareness about traffic issues through his cartoons and caricatures. Some of his works were used by the traffic department.

He often used to stand at traffic signals and distribute postcards with a message on following traffic rules, to commuters.

As an author, he penned several books including ‘Bhuichakra’, ‘Sunday Mood’ (compilation of 53 articles and cartoons) and ‘Kuni Pampato Ajun Kalokh’.

He was a regular contributor to various magazines and newspapers. His last rites will be performed today.