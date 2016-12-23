Nusli Wadia files criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata

After being ousted as independent directors of Tata Steel and Tata Sons, Nusli Wadia filed criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata, directors of Tata sons. He has been involved in a tussle with Tata group and Ratan Tata over removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman. Shareholders of Tata Motors have voted to remove independent director Nusli Wadia from the board of directors.

In the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held Thursday, 71.20 percent of the votes polled voted in favour of a resolution moved by promoter Tata Sons seeking Wadia’s removal, according a regulatory filing by the company. He had skipped the crucial Extraordinary General Meeting of Tata Chemicals.

Of the 293.60 crore shareholders, 69.93 per cent took part in the voting, of which 70.20 percent voted for Wadia’s removal and 28.8 percent against.