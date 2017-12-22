‘On and off’ Parliament session not good for country: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday made his displeasure known about frequent adjournments during the ongoing session of Parliament, saying the House getting “on and off” these days is not good for the country.

The Rajya Sabha on Friday was adjourned for the day as the Congress insisted on resolving the impasse over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against Manmohan Singh.

The virtual stalling of the Rajya Sabha proceedings due to the Congress protests over Modi’s remarks against his predecessor denied cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar his maiden attempt to speak in the House on Thursday.

“Parliament is in session… these days, it is on and off. It is not a good thing for the country,” said Naidu, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The constant endeavour, Naidu said, is to make India the global economic leader by adopting a holistic approach towards inclusive economic growth, highlighting that progress must be made to achieve double-digit economic growth at the earliest.

He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) and the Integrated Transit Corridor Development Project.