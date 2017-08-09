Ola driver held for masturbating in car

In yet another incident to make one fear taking Ola river, a driver of the app-based cab service provider in Mumbai was arrested on Wednesday after a woman passenger alleged that he was masturbating in the car.

The driver has been identified as Arun Tiwari. The 30-year-old complainant, hailing from Ghaziabad, booked a shared Ola cab from Andheri to Parel.

The Ola cabbie stopped midway after reaching SK Bole Marg at Shivaji Park. The woman in her complaint alleged that the driver opened his pant zip and started masturbating inside the car.

The woman immediately got down from the cab seeing the cabbie’s behaviour and rushed to the nearest police station and registered a complaint following which the Mumbai police registered a case against the driver under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.