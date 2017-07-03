Old wine in new bottle

M.S. Dhoni makes his presence felt in the Antigua one dayer and helped Team India achieve an unassailable 2-0 lead in a 5 match series. Mahi’s mercurial innings of unbeaten 78 runs of 79 balls made all the difference in the series. He was confidence personified and hit out in the slog overs and that was sufficient enough for the Indian bowlers to dismiss the West Indies batsmen. Dhoni rotated the strike and stood firm with Kedar Jadhav to prop up the Indian innings beyond 250 and that was enough to win the game. Both R Ashwin and Kuldeep bowled with venom and that outclassed Caribbean batsmen to submission. It was total team performance with Rahane putting up a good show in the beginning to provide a sound start to the team on pacy wickets in West Indies. Dhoni was adjudged man of the match for his heroics with the bat and proved that he is like an old wine in the new role as a player.

M.R. Jayanthi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)