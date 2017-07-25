Is Om Shanti Om 2 happening already?

A few days back Farah Khan posted a photo on Instagram of a guy wearing a jacket written Om Shanti Om on it for the OSO musical dress rehearsal in Japan. Shahrukh Khan took to twitter and quoted it by saying, “Arre yaar. Let’s do it in part 2 now. Last nite kids telling me how much they love OSO.” Now, we all know SRK doesn’t say anything for nothing.

Back in 2007, when Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om hit the theaters, it created history, it was a total blockbuster. Gorgeous Deepika Padukone stole our hearts with her debut performance. The revenge drama clichéd but oddly satisfying, it just clicked with the audience. Songs became so famous, few of them still makes us dance to it.

If the sequel is ever made, it’ll be the biggest blockbuster of that particular year.