One crore in old notes seized, six arrested

The Kasarwadavli police on Friday arrested a journalist and five of his friends for allegedly trying to exchange Rs.1 crore in demonetised currency in Thane. The incident happened on Friday when the police received a tip off.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Sunil Lokhande told that acting on a tip-off, a team of Kasarwadavali police laid a trap near a housing complex last night. They caught six men carrying these old notes in three bags.

The police suspect that the journalist, Suresh Tukaram Zhondale who works for a weekly newspaper, is the main accused. “They were travelling in a vehicle which also belongs to Zhondale”. The officer also adds, “We seized 9,985 notes of ₹1,000 and 30 notes of ₹500″.

An officer said, “Our plain-clothes personnel camped outside Hawre City Housing Society on Ghodbunder Road on Friday afternoon and intercepted the accused who arrived in a Mahindra Xylo.”

When they were grilled about the cash, they gave evasive replies about the source of the notes and that to whom and to whom it was meant to be delivered in exchange of the new currency.

They were travelling in a vehicle which also belongs to Zhondale, said Sunil Lokhande, DCP zone ” 5.The other arrested accused have been identified as Malkan Pawar and Mil Lukhana, who reside in Badlapur, Uttam Patil from Dombivli, Naresh Kulkarni from Kalyan and Amol Shinde from Panvel.