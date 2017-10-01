Online popularity does not affect a film’s opening, says Varun Dhawan

Social media has become an integral part of Bollywood movie promotions but actor Varun Dhawan said online popularity does not often translate into the big opening of a movie.

“I don’t think most of the big and successful actors get into this. But I cannot deny this (referring to social media), it will make you think. Today, every actor thinks before writing anything on social media.”

“… We cannot be relying so much on social media. It does not translate. Social media popularity will not translate into your film’s opening.” The ‘Student of the Year’ actor said people have the right to express their opinion online but it is unfair to become abusive or threatening.

“People can have their own liking and disliking towards a film. There is no harm in disliking a film. If you don’t like something you have the right to express your feelings as we have the freedom of speech in our country.” “Saying something bad is totally cool (referring to acceptance) as we can learn something. But when it becomes extreme, then it is wrong.”

Varun’s film ‘Judwaa 2’ released on 29 September.