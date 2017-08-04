Opposition demands inquiry against Industries Minister Subhash Desai

The Opposition NCP sought an inquiry into alleged corruption by Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai involving 400 acres of land in Nashik.

Moving an adjournment motion, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said a series of agreements were made between the state government and companies during the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ event in 2016, but industries were not getting the required land to start operations.

“Industries minister had ordered exclusion of sixty per cent of the notified land of MIDC,” Munde said.

“In Nashik, 400 acres land acquired by the MIDC was returned to the original land owners illegally and flouting the norms. This is another big scam and an inquiry should be conducted against him,” Munde added.

Earlier, the Opposition had caused adjournment of the House nine times, demanding resignation of Housing Minister Prakash Mehta over the alleged SRA scam.