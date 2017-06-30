Order a probe into stone pelting incidents

Fierce stone throwing incidents was witnessed in Kashmir after the Ramzan Eid prayers. What was the message given to the stone pelters that resulted into violence on that day? A probe must be ordered to ascertain the truth. Pakistan did not violate cease fire at LoC on that day. But in Kashmir stone pelting continued without a break. Fire is not lit without a spark. The ‘Major Gogoi method’ should be used by the army to safeguard themselves. Action should be definitely taken in the places where the important clues will be found. By putting forth the shields of religion, and place of worship; the instigators of these thoughts are able to roam free. And since they are free; gangs of stone pelters and anti-national activists are created. As these gangs are on the increase in Kashmir militancy continues to exist there. And in this chaotic situation the Kashmiri Pandits who have a right to live in Kashmir cannot even endeavour to imagine returning to their homes.

Jayesh Rane

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)