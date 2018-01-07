‘PadMan’: Sonam Kapoor shares new still

Sonam Kapoor has shared a fresh still from her highly anticipated film ‘PadMan’ where both Akshay Kumar and Sonam are seen trying to catch the train.



The latest picture reminds us of Raj and Simran from DDLJ.

The ‘Neerja’ star posted the image on Instagram and wrote alongside, “Catch the Pad Man on the 25th Of January 2018! @PadManTheFilm @akshaykumar @radhikaofficial @twinklerkhanna @SonyPicturesin @kriarj #RBalki #25jan2018”

In the R Balki-directorial, the ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ star is stepping into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs Funnybones Productions, ‘PadMan’ also stars Radhika Apte in lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 25.