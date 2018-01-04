‘Padman’s ‘Hu Ba Hu’ song captures Akshay, Sonam’s beautiful journey

The makers of ‘PadMan’ have unveiled a new song titled ‘Hu Ba hu’, which features the film’s lead actors Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor embarking on a beautiful journey

The duo can be seen transforming a village and educating the women around about menstrual hygiene.

From enjoying a ride on a bullock cart to running for a train, ‘Hu Ba Hu’ song portrays their relationship as a strong one.

A gradual connection has been depicted between the two, through the music video, which ultimately ends in his speech at New York.

The song is crooned and composed by Amit Trivedi, while Kausar Muni provides the addictive lyrics.

Rajiv Sundaresan and Suhas Sawant have given their voices to the song.

The movie is a biopic on Arunachalam, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas.

Helmed by R Balki, ‘Padman’ also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.