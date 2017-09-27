Pakistan lying low after a lie

Pakistan not only shamed but cut a sorry figure after presenting an outdated photo on display to show the position of Kashmiri victim in a very bad state. As a matter of fact it turned against our neighbouring old enemy. The truth came out in open as the picture displayed was an award winning photograph taken in Gaza 2014 and not taken in Kashmir as reported. The ‘terroristan’ Pakistan was left red faced at UN and cut a sorry figure in front of the world leaders. Since the photo already featured in many galleries online by the world renowned The New York Times and The Guardian, Pakistan was totally exposed and now lying low after a lie. Pakistan’s tall claims were totally false and now it has a proof. Pakistan has dug its own graveyard in a very pathetic way and there is no escape route for them at the world platform to talk ill about India in a cheap way.

Nikhil Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)