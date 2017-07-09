Pakistani cancer patient seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help for medical visa

A woman suffering from cancer in Pakistan has urged external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to help her visit India for treatment after her visa application was reportedly rejected by the Indian embassy.

Faiza Tanveer, 25, is suffering from a recurrent ameloblastoma, an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature.

She planned to visit the Inderprastha Dental College and Hospital (IDCH) in Ghaziabad and paid Rs 10 lakh in advance for treatment, according to a Pakistani media report.

But the Indian high commission in Islamabad rejected her medical visa application, the report said.

Tanveer’s mother claimed that her application was rejected because of deteriorating ties between the two countries.

That forced Tanveer to take to social media to move Indian authorities.

Tanveer in several tweets over the past couple of days has urged Swaraj to intervene. She has also posted her photo and a video that showed her tumour.

pakistani hun sufrring in ameloblastoma . India ana cahti hun or half payment b kr di hai please mam save my life 03355255999 — Faiza Tanveer (@FaizaTanveer8) July 6, 2017

In one of the tweets, she said, “Please help me save my life mam plz (sic),” and tagged Swaraj in the tweet. In another tweet, Tanveer said, “Sushma g please help me (sic).”

Last month, an ailing child from Pakistan and his parents were issued visa for an emergency heart treatment after the family sought Swaraj’s help.