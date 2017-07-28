Paparazzi hit by Justin Bieber: Reporters defend JB via Instagram video

Merely a day after a reporter was hit by the truck while Justin Bieber was in the driver’s seat. The injured reporter has posted a video on his Instagram saying what happened that night exactly. The reporter actually defended him saying there is no way Justin could’ve seen him from the truck and when he got hit, Justin came out surprised and spoke to him. A video of the whole accident was also released after the accident and it also shows there was no way Justin Bieber actually hit the paparazzi on purpose.

Justin seems to be going through a rough week, first, his Purpose tour got canceled and now this.