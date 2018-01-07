Paris Hilton gets private security to protect engagement ring

Socialite Paris Hilton has hired private security to guard her and watch over the two million dollar engagement ring she received from fiancé Chris Zylka.

Hilton and “Leftovers” star Chris Zylka got engaged during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado. Zylka presented her with a massive 20-carat ring.

The couple have security personnel shadowing them and specifically guarding the ring round-the-clock, sources close to Hilton told TMZ.

The security team, dressed in plain clothes, will be charged with protecting her, and her rock, at all times when she is on the go.