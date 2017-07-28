Partiality for the Separatists

Arrests of Hurriyat Leaders on the charge of funding terrorist activity; irked the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. She called the Home Minister and questioned the necessity of arresting these leaders. The Hurriyat leaders have been on the wrong path from the beginning. And there is no need to look for the appropriate time to arrest these persons who are on the wrong path. If we do this then the wrong activities will never stop. It is necessary for the Centre to take which ever steps that are being required to restore peace in the Valley. The citizens of the country support the government in this decision. It is important that attention is given to what the people of the country feel about the persons who are accepting money from the enemy to disturb the peace in the valley. Taking the side of persons indulging wrongful acts means that one is concurring the wrong done by those persons. Mehbooba should further the right endeavour of bringing peace to the valley by helping the task at hand and co-operate un-questioningly.

Jayesh Rane

