Passports in both English and Hindi

It is a welcome change that the passports would now be in both Hindi and English instead of just in one language. In changes aimed at easing a passport the book will printed in two languages and confirmed that a 10% fee reduction for processing applications for children under eight years and for seniors above 60 and the age in ration card will be considered for all purposes in making a passport. This would help people in rural areas, who do not possess a PAN card and the passport will be printed in both English and Hindi for their convenience. This is to commemorate with 50 years of Passport Act 1967 and a make a new beginning.

Lakshmi Venkiteswaran

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)